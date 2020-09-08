Sebring police: Woman leaves child with husband during suspected overdose

Reports said she admitted to leaving the couple’s six-year-old child when she left

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Sebring woman told police she left for work late on August 28 as her husband appeared to be overdosing.

Ellen Fitzpatrick, 38, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Sunday on charges of endangering children and permitting drug abuse.

Her husband, 40-year-old Jerry Fitzpatrick, was booked into the jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, illegal cultivation of marijuana and endangering.

They are expected to be arraigned Thursday in Mahoning County Area Court in Sebring.

Reports said Jerry Fitzpatrick’s parents called police to the West Ohio Avenue home around 11:45 p.m. because their son was not breathing.

When officers arrived, Jerry Fitzpatrick was lying on the floor, barely breathing.

Officers gave him CPR and a dose of naloxone, an opioid reversal drug, until paramedics showed up, giving him more Naloxone until he was able to be taken to Alliance Community Hospital.

While there, officers reported spotting drug paraphernalia, three marijuana plants growing in a box, a shotgun and a rifle. Reports said Jerry Fitzpatrick is prohibited from owning firearms because he has a prior felony conviction.

A few days later, Ellen Fitzpatrick was interviewed, and she told investigators she and her husband smoked marijuana in bed. She told police her husband began snoring loudly and was having trouble breathing.

According to the police report, she pulled him onto the floor to do CPR, but his breathing began to improve so she left for work and called her husband’s parents.

Reports said she admitted to leaving the couple’s six-year-old child when she left.

Reports said Ellen Fitzpatrick told police she thinks he might have smoked marijuana that was laced with fentanyl.

Warrants were issued over the weekend for the couple’s arrest.

