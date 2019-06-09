Sebring police seize drugs and explosives during apartment raid

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested during a raid at an apartment complex in Sebring Saturday morning, police said.

In a Facebook post, Sebring police said they searched the apartment in the 200 block of West Maryland Avenue.

According to officials, they seized about 15 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of marijuana, explosives, various tools used for trafficking and $260 in cash during the raid.

Robert Bell was taken into custody. Police did not list his charges.

The department also had help from the Goshen Police District, the Smith Township Police Department and the Mahoning County Children’s Services.