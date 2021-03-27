Sebring organization trains Valley first responders on farm equipment, potential hazards

They spoke about large farm equipment, the material in them and the potential hazards, such as accidents and what chemicals could be spilled out

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley first responders had the chance to learn more about safety with farm equipment in Sebring Saturday.

It was put on by the Heritage Cooperative.

They spoke about large farm equipment, the material in them and the potential hazards, such as accidents and what chemicals could be spilled out as well as making sure they know how to clean it up and keep these materials out of the waters.

“It’s all about how to clean up, what we’re going to do to clean up. We’re going to get out some shovels and dig it up and probably just grab that same dirt and spread it over the fields, ’cause that’s the goal at the end of the day anyways,” said James Dobra of the Heritage Cooperative.

Dobra says right now is peak growing season for farmers.