Sebring officials, Highway Patrol respond to hit-skip that sent motorcyclist to hospital

Officials are still looking for the driver who hit the motorcyclist

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a red Chevrolet Sonic that hit a motorcyclist in Sebring on Tuesday.

The accident happened on Route 62 near 15th Street around 4:45 p.m.

Sebring’s fire chief said the cyclist had to be flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Highway Patrol said the man is from Alliance and in his mid-50s. They also said he was conscious and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

More stories from WKBN.com: