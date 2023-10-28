SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman was arrested Friday night after police responded to a call of a possible burglary and discovered drugs in the home, according to a release.

Michelle Powell, 33, was booked into the Mahoning County Justice Center late Friday night after Sebring Police Department seized various drug paraphernalia from her home, the department released.

According to the release, the department was called to a home on the 400 block of E. Ohio Avenue for a possible burglary, and officers observed evidence of forced entry into the home but were unable to make contact with anyone inside. Due to what the release called “exigent circumstances,” officers entered the home to conduct a welfare check on the resident.

Inside, officers found 49 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 6 grams of methamphetamine and various pills, in addition to unspecified drug paraphernalia and THC products, the release stated.

While the release does not go into further detail regarding the reported burglary attempt, it states the resident of the home, Powell, was placed under arrest.

Powell is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, five counts; possession of drug paraphernalia; and permitting drug abuse.

First News will update this story when a court date becomes available.