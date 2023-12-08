SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — Three people were arraigned Thursday in Mahoning County Area Court for a November attack on some landscapers at an Ellsworth Township gas station.

Brian Desatnik, 36, was arraigned before Judge Joseph Schiavoni on two second-degree felony counts of felonious assault; his sister, Tarah Desatnik, 38, was arraigned on a third-degree felony count of inciting to violence and a misdemeanor count of the same charge; and Christopher Mountain, 38, was arraigned on a count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Brian Desatnik is being held in the county jail on $70,000 bond while his sister was released after posting $9,250 bond. Mountain is also in the jail, failing to post a bond of $1,250.

Charges were filed against the three Thursday by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office for a Nov. 24 attack on a pair of landscapers at a gas station on the 10900 block of W. Akron-Canfield.

Sheriff’s Detective Pat Mondora said Tarah Desatnik got in an argument with the landscapers, who she claimed were blocking the gas pumps, and threatened to leave and come back with her brother and boyfriend.

Tarah Desatnik did come back with her brother and Mountain, and a fight ensued, Mondora said. No one was hurt but during the fight, although Brian Desatnik produced a hatchet, Mondora said.

Brian Desatnik was arrested over the weekend on a domestic violence charge and posted bond Monday in that case Monday. He also has a fourth-degree felony menacing by stalking charge pending in common pleas court.