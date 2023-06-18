SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Sebring men have been named in a civil lawsuit from the attorney general for their parts in the mismanagement of a local toxic waste plant.

According to court documents, Attorney General Dave Yost brought the suit against the Sebring Industrial Plant, Richard Sickelsmith of Columbiana, and brothers Brian Hopper and Samual Hopper, from Alliance and Canton respectively.

The lawsuit says Sebring Industrial Plating Co. made toxic wastes and metals in its operations. The plant ceased operations in 2021, but left the hazardous waste and building in unstable conditions.

Defendant Richard Sickelsmith owned and operated the plant until 2019, when he sold it to Defendants Brian Hopper and Samual Hopper, according to the documents.

Documents say Sickelsmith unlawfully stored around 4,700 gallons of hazardous waste at Sebring Industrial Plating Co. during his ownership. The Hopper brothers stored 38,000 pounds of waste materials at the plant.

When the Ohio EPA inspected the plant September 18, October 11, and November 15 in 2018 and found 45,6000 pounds of hazardous wastes stored there, according to the document. The facility did not have the proper permits to have the hazardous waste.

Sickelsmith reportedly removed some of the waste but not all of it.

AG Yost brought eight counts against the defendants, including: defendants established and/or operated a hazardous waste facility without a permit and defendants illegally stored and disposed of hazardous waste.

The three defendants were arrested in 2021 for the storage of the hazardous waste but court records do not show if they were indicted by a grand jury.