SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — A Village woman who was wanted for trying to take a police officer’s gun earlier this month was arrested at her home Christmas Eve.

Stephanie Shack, 56, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a warrant for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, assault, a first-degree misdemeanor and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.

The warrants stem from a Dec. 12 arrest at a Village store after police answered a call for an unwanted person. Reports said when police tried to handcuff her because she has several warnings to stay out of the store, she grappled with an officer and she reached for his gun while he tried to walk her to his cruiser.

Shack had a warrant from Alliance police, so she was taken there first. The charges for the arrest at the store were filed Dec. 18 in Mahoning County Area Court in Sebring.

She was arrested Sunday after police were called to a home in the 700 block of East Ohio Avenue for a report of a woman making threats. Reports said Shack refused to let an officer in who wanted to take her into custody for her warrants, telling him she was getting ready for church.

The officer managed to handcuff her and take her to a cruiser, where she made several threats against the officer, reports said.

Additional charges are expected to be filed.