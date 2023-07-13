SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – The case against a man who police say was driving a stolen car, escaped from the police department and was suspected of stealing another car has been bound over to a Trumbull County grand jury.

David Liptay, 22, was charged with receiving stolen property, escape, falsification, obstructing official business and driving under suspension after the incident on June 16.

According to a police report, an alert had been issued for a stolen vehicle. On June 16, officers spotted the vehicle heading westbound on US-62 and pulled it over near Bann Thai.

The driver and the passenger were ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint and taken into custody, the report states. Police said both the driver, identified as Liptay, and a passenger said that they didn’t know that the other had stolen the vehicle.

According to the report, while the two suspects were at the police department, Liptay escaped through a back door. He was not in handcuffs at the time.

Officers searched the area for an hour but were unable to find Liptay. They then received a report about a stolen vehicle in Smith Township, which Liptay was suspected of stealing.

Police say officers from Leetonia, who were familiar with Liptay, provided his address, where he was found and taken into custody.