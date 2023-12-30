SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — A man was placed under arrest Friday after a tip was reported to police that a stolen piece of equipment was on his property. When police investigated the tip, the man was found with drugs in his possession and placed under arrest, a release states.

Sebring Police Department received what the department called a “credible tip” on Friday about a side-by-side that was likely stolen from Goshen Township back in April. Police obtained a search warrant for a shed in the 500 block of W. California Avenue where the warrant was executed with the assistance of Goshen and Smith township police.

A side-by-side matching the description of the one reported stolen was found on the property, a release from Sebring Police Department stated. The resident of the property, Jonathan Cosgray, 32, was taken into custody after police found 10 grams of methamphetamine on him, the release states.

Cosgray was booked into Mahoning County Jail on the charge of possession/drug abuse and more charges could be pending the investigation of the stolen vehicle, according to Sebring Police.