SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at McKinley Junior/Senior High School in Sebring have returned to class after some were apparently sickened by moldy pastries.

A statement provided by Sebring Local Schools said the students are back and healthy after a handful of students ate pastries that were later found to contain mold.

According to a district spokesperson, seven of the students who ate the moldy pastries experienced symptoms after eating them on Monday.

The district’s statement says staff members took immediate action after discovering the mold, saying the health and wellbeing of students is a “top priority:”