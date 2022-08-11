SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A Sebring mom pleaded not guilty Thursday to child endangering and animal cruelty charges.

Ashley Crawford, 42, is charged with one count of child endangering, five counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals, five counts of cruelty to animals and one count of buildings in unsafe conditions.

Crawford told the court she couldn’t afford an attorney so one was appointed for her.

A pretrial is set for Aug. 25.

The village law director says Crawford disappeared from her home earlier this month leaving her daughter and pets to fend for themselves in a house filled with animal waste and empty beverage cans with only an EBT benefits card to purchase food.

Crawford was arrested last Sunday in Alliance and has been in the Mahoning County Jail ever since.

Her bond was set at $5,000.