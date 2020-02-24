Sebring McKinley raises more than $3,000 for Waterloo student

Over the past few weeks, Sebring students and staff participated in multiple fundraisers to help support Brenden Kidikas in his fight against cancer

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Sebring McKinley Junior and Senior High School raised over $3,300 to donate to #HopeForBrenden.

Waterloo High School sophomore Brenden Kidikas is battling brain cancer.

Over the past few weeks, Sebring students and staff participated in multiple fundraisers to help support Brenden in his fight.

Sebring sold #HopeForBrenden T-shirts, gave students the opportunity to play games in the gym during their enrichment period and raised money through Penny Wars to donate to the Kidikas family.

The amount raised was revealed during an assembly last week.

Courtesy of Sebring Local Schools

Sebring McKinley SRO Officer Brindak agreed to be slimed if the school could raise $2,000, and Principal Joe Krumpak agreed to be slimed if the school raised $3,000.

In a release, the school expressed how proud the entire staff is of the students and fellow staff members for the compassion they show to a student from another school.

At the basketball game against Waterloo on Feb. 18, a check was presented to Waterloo High School Principal Lor Sandel for the Kidikas family.