Sebring man seriously hurt in crash with semi truck

Troopers said the semi backed into the path of a pickup truck driver

SMITH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers said a Sebring man was seriously hurt after a crash with a semi Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on Lake Park Boulevard at Price Avenue in Smith Township, Mahoning County.

Highway Patrol said 32-year-old Joseph Amabeli was driving a Ford F-150 westbound on Lake Park.

Troopers said a tractor-trailer driven by 67-year-old Michael Housler, of Michigan, was backing northbound across Lake Park and came into Amabeli’s path.

Amabeli was seriously hurt and taken to a hospital in Canton, according to Highway Patrol.

Housler was not hurt.

Housler was cited for failure to yield from a private drive.