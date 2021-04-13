Sebring man sentenced for trying to have sex with 16-year-old after giving her drugs

Schreckengost was originally charged with rape but the charge was reduced in February

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Sebring man who pleaded guilty in February to trying to have sex with a 16-year-old girl he gave drugs to was sentenced Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to nine months in prison.

James Schreckengost, 24, must also register as a Tier 1 sexual offender for 15 years as part of his plea to a fourth-degree felony charge of attempted gross sexual imposition.

He was originally charged with rape but the charge was reduced in February.

Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Day told Judge R. Scott Krichbaum there were problems with the state’s case in trying to prove rape.

Schreckengost had been free on $25,000 bond since his arraignment in area court in March.

Day said the girl came to Schrekengost’s apartment and they both smoked marijuana and she passed out after he gave her a white powder which she snorted.

When she woke up, she said Schreckengost was trying to have sex with her.