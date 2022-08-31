YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Sebring man received his sentence Tuesday for a hunting-related accident in Beaver Township last year.

Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Durkin sentenced Kasen Smith to a total of two years in prison.

Smith pleaded guilty in May to discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, injured persons or property while hunting, hunting without permission and violation of hunting ordinances.

Police said Smith was deer hunting without a license or permission to hunt on land near Market Street and West Calla Road when he shot at a deer on Dec. 20, 2021. The bullet flew across Calla Road, hitting a house and striking a man’s foot as he was sitting on a couch inside, police said. A baby was nearby.

According to a police report, Smith told investigators that he was up on the hill and did fire the gun in the direction of the houses, but he thought he was well into the woods and that it was safe.

As part of his case, Smith surrendered a Ruger American .450 Bushmaster Bolt-Action Rifle to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.