SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — A Sebring man charged in the death of a fetus will serve 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

Jacob Fullerton, 21, pled guilty to negligent homicide.

Fullerton was arrested last month.

Police said he assaulted a woman who was eight weeks pregnant.

The victim later miscarried.

Fullerton was sentenced to 60 days in jail and one-year of probation.