James Schrekengost is expected to be sentenced in April

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Sebring man is expected to be sentenced April 23 following a guilty plea to drug and sex charges Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

James Schreckengost, 24, pleaded guilty to sexual battery before Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny for giving drugs to a 16-year-old girl in March and then sexually assaulting her.

Schreckengost has been free on $25,000 bond since he was arraigned in March in Mahoning County Court in Sebring.