SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A Sebring man is in the Mahoning County Jail on a murder charge.

A warrant for 21-year-old Jacob Fullerton’s arrest was filed on Friday, and he was booked into the jail on Saturday.

According to court records, the crime happened on July 11. Fullerton was also facing felony domestic violence and assault charges from that date, but it’s unclear as to whether the charges are connected to the same incident.

He had been released from the county jail on bond earlier this month on those other charges.

Police haven’t provided more information at this time.

