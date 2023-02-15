SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — A Sebring man has been arrested after allegations that he had inappropriate conduct with a minor.

Bradley Etto, 36, is facing rape, gross sexual imposition, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and importuning offender charges. The charges stem from an incident involving an underage girl in January.

According to a Sebring police report, the victim knew Etto knew through his workplace. The report is redacted, so it’s unclear whether Etto had worked with the victim or her family member.

The victim states in the report that in January, Etto offered her money to clean his house. After she got there, Etto started drinking and supplied her with what she suspected to be whiskey.

According to the report, they went upstairs to play video games, where Etto commented that he would give her another drink in exchange for sexual contact. The victim declined, saying that she was starting to feel sick. Etto then rubbed her back as she fell asleep, the report states.

The victim says that she woke up to Etto touching her underneath her clothing and touching her genital region. The report states that the victim then left the room and went downstairs to sleep on the couch.

The following day, the report states Etto took the victim to school. When he asked her about the night before, she denied anything had happened “due to not wanting to ruin the friendship” they had.

Children Services was contacted regarding the case.

Etto was arrested and booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Tuesday.