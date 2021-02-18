Sebring man facing charges after hunting-related accident

Police said Kasen Smith was hunting without permission when he accidentally shot into a house, hitting a man in the foot

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Sebring man is facing charges after a hunting-related accident in Beaver Township.

Police said Kasen Smith was deer hunting without a license or permission to hunt on land near Market Street and W. Calla Road, where it happened.

He shot at a deer, and the bullet flew across Calla Road, hitting a house and striking a man’s foot as he was sitting on a couch inside, police said. A baby was nearby.

According to a police report, Smith told investigators that he was up on the hill and did fire the gun in the direction of the houses, but he thought he was well into the woods and was being safe.

Smith is now facing charges of discharging a firearm near a protected premises and hunting on land without permission after an investigation by Beaver Township police and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.