SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Sebring is facing rape and drug charges.

According to police, 23-year-old James Schreckengost was arrested Monday.

Schreckengost is charged with rape and corrupting another with drugs. Both are felonies.

Police say the crime happened on March 8.

Schreckengost is scheduled to appear in Sebring court Thursday, March 19.