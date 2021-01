He was arrested after failing a sobriety test and blowing a .222 BAC

KNOX TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Sebring man is behind bars Sunday after being arrested for his second felony OVI.

Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped Brian McCullough, 55, for speeding on Route 62 in Knox Township Saturday night just before 10 p.m..

He was arrested after failing a sobriety test and blowing a .222 BAC, nearly three times higher than the legal limit.

McCullough has already been arrested six times for OVI.

If convicted he could face five years in prison.