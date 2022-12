SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Sebring’s police dog, Radar, can go out on assignment protected, thanks to a donated bulletproof vest.

The vest was donated by the non-profit Vested Interest in K-9s and sponsored by Judy E. Shiflett Animal Care and Alzheimer’s Support fund.

The vest is embroidered with “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”

The vest is custom-fitted and certified by the National Institute of Justice.