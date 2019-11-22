Sebring high school welcomes back successful grads for ‘Alumni Series’

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Some former students of Sebring McKinley High School headed back to their alma mater Friday.

The school welcomed back three former students as part of their second annual “Alumni Series.” Among them were 2002 graduate, John Bacon, a call-up umpire for Major League Baseball.

The principal of the school says the program sends an important message to kids in the community.

“We believe that it’s important for the younger kids here in the building to see that the folks that came before them through the halls at Sebring High School have gone out into the world and been successful,” said Principal Joe Krumpak.

“Hopefully, just kind of reiterate to them that their school is providing a lot of opportunities for them that, hopefully, they’re taking advantage of. I went to school here. I really blossomed here in this small-school environment,” Bacon said.

In addition to Bacon, a U.S. postal worker and a communications director were also included in the program. All three answered questions from students.