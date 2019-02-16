Sebring High School holds fundraisers to help Waterloo freshman battle cancer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) - Sebring High School wants to help send hope to a young man fighting cancer.

Waterloo freshman Brenden Kidikas is battling brain cancer.

Students and staff from Sebring want to help him with his battle and plan to do so by participating in multiple fundraisers throughout February.

Battling brain cancer is not something new to the Sebring community. Emily Waseman, a Sebring first-grader, died to brain cancer in 2014.

For the past two years, Sebring Local Schools have sold shirts in memory of Emily to help raise money for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a childhood cancer research charity. This year, the money will support the Kidikas family.

The community has been buying shirts that say “One League, One Team, One Fight #HopeForBrenden.” The back of the shirts read “In Memory of Emily Waseman.”

Another way they are raising money is by giving students an opportunity to pie a teacher or coach for .50 cents. That will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 21.

Sebring High School is also hosting Penny Wars from Monday, February 25, 2019, until Thursday, February 28, 2019.

The money raised from these three fundraisers will go to the Kidikas family. If the high school can raise $3,000 during these events, Sebring McKinley High School Principal Joe Krumpak will be pied. If $4,000 is raised, Sebring Local Schools Superintendent Toni Viscounte will be pied.

The amount raised will be revealed during an assembly at Sebring McKinley High School on Friday, March 1.