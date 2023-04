YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Sebring couple Tuesday pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child endangering charges in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Samuel Sweely, 58 and Aimee Loveland, 53, each entered their pleas before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum. Sentencing is set for June 7.

The couple remains free on bond and is not allowed to contact the victims in the case.

They are accused of locking a child in a room and nailing the windows shut.

The pair were charged after an investigation in January.