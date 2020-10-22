Sebring china parcel and other blighted properties turned over for improvement

A business owner agreed to take over the property and clean it up, partly because of a local connection

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Land Bank transferred a couple of blighted properties to owners who plan to restore and clean them up.

The first involved 18 acres once home to the Royal Sebring China Company. It’s on 15th Street in Sebring.

Some factory buildings were demolished following a 2010 fire at the site. Since then, it’s become overgrown with weeds.

Michael Conny, owner of MAC Trailer Manufacturing is a Sebring High School graduate and remembers when the factory was in business.

“The town was doing so well. Over the last 30 years, with manufacturing moving out of town and moving here and there, things went down. They had the fire here,” Conny said. “At the end of the day, it’s my hometown, and I want to help them.”

Another land transfer involved five parcels in Goshen Township.

Witmer’s Feed is taking over the property on South Pricetown Road. The land is tax-delinquent and includes a damaged, abandoned house.

Township officials say they didn’t have the funds to clean it up.

