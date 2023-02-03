SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A husband and wife from the Sebring area could be back in court next week. Now, they are facing new charges.

Michael and Kara Vanhorn were indicted Thursday. Michael Vanhorn is facing rape and other charges and Kara Vanhorn is facing multiple counts of child endangering.

After his March 2022 arrest, prosecutors say Michael Vanhorn is accused of bringing the victims into his house, giving them alcohol, marijuana and Xanax then having sex with one of them.

Prosecutors say both were charged last spring on similar counts involving that one victim, but they’ve since learned of a second child.