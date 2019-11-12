Seatbelts save 4 in Mercer County rollover crash

Two people suffered only minor injuries and two others were unharmed after the vehicle they were in rolled over multiple times in Mercer County

The accident happened about 9:21 p.m. Thursday on Barkeyville Road.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver was traveling west on Barkeyville Road when he swerved to miss a deer, overcorrected coming back into the driving lane and flipped over.

Police say the Subaru Forester rolled over multiple times, coming to rest in the oncoming lane.

All four people, ages 17-21, in the Subaru were wearing seatbelts. Two suffered minor injuries and were taken to Grove City Medical Center.

The driver was issued a citation.