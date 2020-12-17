Seasoned investigator to join Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some people strive to reach the top of their profession, but others long to do what they do best. Longtime Ohio BCI agent Jim Ciotti will be joining the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office as an inspector.

For most of his adult life, Ciotti loved being a cop. For the last 25 years, he’s been with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification and before that with the Boardman Police Department.

“I just love being out in the field doing investigations,” he said. “At BCI, I have either supervised or worked in every unit at BCI.”

Interestingly enough, Ciotti’s lengthy resume also includes working in television. He spent three or four years as a producer with WYTV, but law enforcement has been his passion.

Along the way, Ciotti helped investigate the attempt on then-newly-elected Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains’ life, the long-running probe of corrupt politicians and organized crime figures, and even the horrific murders of a whole family in Pike County back in 2016.

Then, he was promoted to special agent in charge and came off the street. Ciotti said that was the deciding factor along with a unique opportunity with Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene.

“I just didn’t want to pass on the chance of getting my hands on something with that much experience and skill set,” Greene said.

Starting in January, Ciotti, 60, will join the sheriff’s office as an inspector, giving him a chance to go back to what he likes best.

“Conduct interviews, write search warrants, that was something I was really, really missing,” Ciotti said.

Greene says he will try to utilize Ciotti’s talents and experience anyway he can.

“I know what a workaholic he is. I know what a busybody he is, so we will certainly be able to find some good productive stuff for him to do here,” Greene said.

