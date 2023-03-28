SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — Smith Township and Sebring police departments arrested a man after finding drugs and a spray-painted airsoft gun in a home that had been shot at.

Early Sunday morning, police were called to shots fired on the 100 block of South Johnson Road in Sebring.

According to the report, three men wearing masks had tried to break into a home; when their attempts failed, they fired several rounds into the house and fled the scene.

The report states that there were no injuries.

Detectives and additional patrol officers scoured the home for evidence and turned up three bullets: one lodged into a wall in the house, one lodged in a doorframe and one in a pallet of wood near the neighboring home, the report states.

On Monday, police received a tip that the resident of the home — who police knew to be a felon — was seen in a video carrying an AR-style rifle into the house, the report says. A search warrant on the home turned up a large amount of meth and additional evidence of drug trafficking.

Also, the report states police found an airsoft gun that had been spray-painted to look real.

Police arrested the man on charges of possession of a controlled substance and trafficking of drugs.

The incident remains under investigation.