SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The search for a rifle used in a shooting over the weekend helped police in Columbiana County uncover a significant amount of drugs yesterday.

Agents with the Columbiana County Drug Task Force released images of items seized from the home of Austin Baird on South Lincoln Avenue.

Investigators were looking for an AR-15 rifle police say was used Sunday night in a shooting on Cherry Street. No one was hurt, police say.

Although the rifle was recovered in a wooded area nearby, police seized marijuana and what they called THC wax and several other guns during the search.

Courtesy: The Columbiana County Drug Task Force

Baird is charged in connection to the shooting and could also face drug charges.