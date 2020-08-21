Search to replace late conductor of Youngstown Symphony Orchestra could take some time

Long-time conductor Randall Fleischer passed away unexpectedly this week at his home in Los Angeles

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It could be another year-and-a-half before a successor can be found to take over as conductor of the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra.

Long-time conductor Randall Fleischer passed away unexpectedly this week at his home in Los Angeles.

He was 61.



Patty Syak, president of the Youngstown Symphony Society, said Flescher’s death was shocking as she had just been in a Zoom meeting with him on Wednesday.

While a nationwide search will take place for Fleischer’s replacement, the lingering COVID-19 pandemic could make the process more difficult as many orchestras across the country have stopped performing.

“We will have opportunities to watch conductor candidates from clips that they may send us, that kind of thing. Some of the individuals who may want to be a candidate are somebody that we’ve already talked to personally or has actually been here,” she said.

Fleischer was chosen from 301 candidates, so the search for his replacement could be extensive.

Syak said Fleischer had helped put together some programs before his passing, which will go on with guest conductors.

In the meantime, Friday night’s scheduled virtual Gala fundraiser will still take place, although it will be altered a bit to make the performance more of a memorial tribute to Fleischer.

Those interested in assisting with the search for Fleischer’s replacement can contact the Youngstown Symphony Society.

