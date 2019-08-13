Search continues for person of interest in Crawford County homicide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several police agencies in Northwestern Pennsylvania continue to search for a man in connection to the murder of a woman and her son.

Police are looking for 21-year-old Jack Turner. He is wanted for questioning in the death of Turner’s stepmother Shannon Whitman, 49, and her 10-year-old son. The two were found Saturday dead inside their Randolph Townhsip home

State police in Mercer and Crawford counties searched an area in Sandy Lake Sunday and Monday because Turner was known to have ties there. They also said he is a suspect in a robbery at a Kwik Fill gas station in Erie.

Turner is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. According to police, Turner trims his eyebrows and wears diamond studs in both ears.

Police said Turner may have stolen a 2009 Lincoln MKS from Whitman’s home.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Pennsylvania State Police at (814) 332-6911.