The man slipped and fell into Slippery Rock Creek while hiking with his family

PORTERSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Crews continue to search for a man who fell into Slippery Rock Creek at McConnells Mill State Park.

According to Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA, the man was hiking with his family Saturday when he slipped and fell into the water near the covered bridge.

Crews say the search has turned into a “recovery mission.”

Park Manager Dustin Drew told KDKA that the part of the trail where the man was walking has no railings and is about 10-20 feet from the shoreline.