Search and rescue efforts resume Sunday in search of missing kayaker at Lake Milton

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is still missing Sunday after his kayak flipped on Lake Milton near Mahoning Bridge on Saturday.

According to the Milton Twp. fire chief, two people were in a kayak when it flipped around 1 p.m. Swimming, the woman made it to shore while the man did not.

The search is now being considered a recovery operation because of how much time has passed.

Multiple departments, including Milton Police and the Summit County dive team are helping in the operation.

The search effort started around 7:30 Sunday morning. The dive team will begin its search around 10 a.m.

Officials say that they are isolating the search area and asking fisherman and other boats to stay clear of the area.

The identities of the people involved have not been released.

