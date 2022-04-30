NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday morning, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers held a hiring event at Eastwood Field.

The team was interviewing for multiple game-day positions as it gets ready for the 2022 season.

Assistant general manager of marketing Heather Sahli mentioned some of the many jobs that are open for this year.

“We have a lot of jobs available at the ball park ranging from parking to box office, ticket takers, ushers, concessions, we’re even looking for a PA announcer, an official scorer,” Sahli said.

Those who couldn’t make it to Saturday’s hiring event can apply online at mvscrappers.com