Scouts serve up breakfast in Canfield while celebrating 110th anniversary

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Recognizing the 110th anniversary of The Boy Scouts of America, the community is encouraged to join a pancake breakfast Sunday morning for three local troops.

Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Canfield United Methodist Church, located at 27. S. Broad Street in Canfield.

Prepared and served by the members of the pack and troops, the menu will consist of pancakes and sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, orange juice, milk or coffee, all for a monetary donation. Tickets are not required.

The Boy Scouts of America began on Feb. 8, 1910. Now, the BSA serves over 2.7 million kids in various programs.

Scouting first came to Canfield in 1913 with Troop 1 of Canfield until disbanding in 1920 producing Canfield’s first Eagle Scout, Robert Manchester III. It restarted in 1926 as Boy Scout Troop 25 at Canfield Methodist E. Church

The Boy Scouts of America changed the Boy Scout program to the Scouts BSA program on Feb. 1, 2019 to welcome girls into the organization.

Scouts BSA Troop 8025 Girls was chartered by the church last September and is very active.