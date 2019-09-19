Scouts celebrate centennial at Camp Stambaugh in Canfield

Over 1,000 scouts are expected to head out to Camp Stambaugh this weekend

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Local boy scouts of America packs are setting up camp this weekend for their biggest celebration yet.

Over 1,000 scouts are expected to head out to Camp Stambaugh this weekend to take part in the 100th anniversary of the camp.

Activities are planned for the whole family centered around the history of Camp Stambaugh.

“Come out and see scouting and what these young individuals do. It really is great for the youth and for leadership and to have a good time,” said Kurt Hilderbrand, Boy Scout pack leader.

Some of the activities include archery, welding, fire safety and more.

“It’s about knowing how to be a leader and step up, especially in work or school project. You can help everyone else along and make sure everything runs smoothly,” said Emily Heino, in scouts for 7 years.

Anna Kerns has been in scouting for two years. She says everything she is learning can be used in other areas of life.

“Part of it is just good to know. Why wouldn’t you want to know how to survive. You never know what could happen. You always have to be prepared – that’s the Scout motto,” Kerns said.

The event is not just for scouts, anyone can attend. Parking is available at the Canfield Fairgrounds Saturday and shuttle buses will take you to the camp. The cost is $20 per person.