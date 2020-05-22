SCI Mercer corrections officer accused of having sex with inmate, smuggling drugs in

Tasha Vinson, charged with having sex with an inmate at Mercer SCI will she was a corrections officer.

FINDLEY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – An SCI Mercer corrections officer is accused of having a sexual relationship with an inmate, as well as providing that inmate with controlled substances within the facility.

Tasha Vinson, 44, of Stoneboro, would engage in sexual contact during her shift at various locations within the prison, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

Police said Vinson also provided said inmate with controlled substances. During the investigation, about $50,000-$60,000 worth of substances were recovered from the possession of inmates inside the institution.

According to the report, Vinson was taken into custody on May 18 and is currently at the Mercer County Jail.

This investigation is still ongoing.