COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A small Columbiana County town currently has the look of Hollywood.

The movie “Gemini” is being filmed in Columbiana. Thursday, the movie set was inside someone’s home. It’s a sci-fi action comedy based on a book by the same name.

The film will be pitched to Netflix, HBO, and others to be developed into a series, once it’s finished.

The story is about sisters who live on different planets. They’re reunited and have to decide whether to stay together or live apart.

Much of the book takes place on the other planet, so the director got the author to agree to make some changes.