YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)– A baking company in Youngstown has been sent a warning letter by the FDA regarding unhealthy and unsanitary conditions at one of their Ohio facilities.

The letter was sent to Schwebel’s on June 9, 2023. It was made public on June 27 and it details a wide variety of sanitary concerns for their Hebron, Ohio facility.

The letter stated that the RTE bread (ready-to-eat) bread rolls, were adultered meaning that they were prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions where they may have been contaminated with filth or rendered injurious to health.

The contamination was determined due to inspection results over the previous year that showed the presence of listeria, rodents, and flies within the facility.

Reports said that the bacteria tests that were performed in December and January were positive for listeria, a bacteria that can lead to listeriosis. According to the CDC, 1,600 people per year contract listeriosis, and of those, 260 cases are fatal.

The report states that rodent feces were also found close to baking equipment and that numerous fruit flies were found. Reports said that beetles were found on bags of sugar.

Another section of the letter notes that the equipment was not properly cleaned and decontaminated from allergens. It was also not labeled for allergen contact. Reports said that different buns were mixed, causing “reasonably foreseeable hazard” due to allergen contamination.

The letter did not disclose if any distributed food should be assumed unsafe for consumption. Schwebel’s has 15 days to respond to the complaint. Their response will detail all corrective action taken to remediate the issues or a timeline on which Schwebels plans to take corrective action.