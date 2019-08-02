Schwebel’s employee reflects on history of original bakery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday was day two of a demolition that is taking down a part of history in the Mahoning Valley.

Crews have been tearing down what at one time was the bakery for the locally-owned Schwebel’s Baking Company.

The building off of Center Street housed the family business until it moved to its current facility on Midlothian Boulevard.

The business began in 1906 inside the home of Joe and Dora Schwebel. Dora would bake the bread and deliver it on her bicycle. As the business grew, it moved to the facility on Center Street in 1923.

“They moved in here and they had some tragedy. Joseph Schwebel died suddenly at the age of 46, and so Dora Schwebel continue on with her children to bake products and to keep increasing sales for the bakery,” said Jim Behmer, vice president of sales for Schwebel’s Baking Company.

In the 1930s, the family invested $100,000 into expanding the bakery — a large expense for the time. The company then moved from the Center Street bakery to the headquarters on Midlothian Boulevard.