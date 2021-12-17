NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Schools across the country are responding to threats posted on TikTok, including Niles City Schools.

According to their Facebook page, administration canceled class on Friday out of caution. School will be closed until January 3, 2022.

At least six states, including Ohio and Pennsylvania, are strengthening security measures at schools following posts on TikTok.

The posts indicated possible school violence near the end of the year, including shootings and bomb threats.

Austintown Locals Schools administration sent an all-call to parents reassuring them that school resource officers are aware of this trend.

Poland Local Schools also got an all-call to parents.

West Middlesex superintendent Raymond Omer sent a letter to parents yesterday explaining they are aware of the threat and have contacted Shenango Township Police Department. According to the letter, the police say don’t believe there is a specific threat to the district.

The threats followed the Oxford Township, Michigan school shootings where four students were killed November 30.