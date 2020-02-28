Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

School van and pickup collide in Mahoning Township

Local News

A Mohawk schools van and a pickup truck collided in Mahoning Township.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A Mohawk schools van and a pickup truck collided in Mahoning Township.

Credit: WKBN

MAHONING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A Mohawk schools van and a pickup truck collided Friday in Mahoning Township.

The accident happened about 7:57 a.m. on East Main Street.

The driver of the school van and a school nurse suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Only one student was riding in the van. That student was not hurt and was taken to school by a parent.

One person was in the pickup truck and he was not injured.

The road is closed in the area of the accident until crews can remove the vehicles.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com