School van and pickup collide in Mahoning Township

MAHONING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A Mohawk schools van and a pickup truck collided Friday in Mahoning Township.

The accident happened about 7:57 a.m. on East Main Street.

The driver of the school van and a school nurse suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Only one student was riding in the van. That student was not hurt and was taken to school by a parent.

One person was in the pickup truck and he was not injured.

The road is closed in the area of the accident until crews can remove the vehicles.