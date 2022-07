WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is holding a school supply giveaway next month.

Backpacks and school supplies will be given away on Aug. 5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 155 Tod Ave. NW.

If your child is not with you at the time of the pickup, please bring their birth certificate or medical card to receive the backpacks and supplies. Parents will also need to have a photo ID.

Ianazone’s Pizza and STEAM Academy will provide pizza and ice cream at the giveaway.