HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- Families getting ready for the new school year can get some help today as well.

There’s a Back To School Bash in Hermitage Wednesday.

This goes from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Shenango Valley Mall.

School supplies and other resources will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.

It is free and open to anyone in any district.