School resource officer to start patrolling halls of Brookfield Schools

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A new school resource officer will be patrolling the halls at Brookfield Schools, starting this week.

The Brookfield Local School Board approved the contract for the school resource officer at its November 13 board meeting.

The officer will be stationed in the schools for eight hours a day, beginning Monday.

Under the contract, the township’s police department is providing an officer. The school is paying $34,457, which would come from newly-allocated student wellness and success funding from the state.

The agreement ends June 12, 2020, but Brookfield Superintendent Toby Gibson and Police Chief Dan Faustino are working toward making it a long-term position.