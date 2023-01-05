BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Students and staff at Western Reserve K-12 school were evacuated Thursday after a threatening note was discovered.

The note said that an explosive device was left on campus, according to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

Students were quickly evacuated to the district’s football stadium while officers and bomb-sniffing dogs from the sheriff’s office and Canfield police swept through the building.

No device was found and students were eventually dismissed for the day.